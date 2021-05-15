PF WITHDRAWS ADOPTION CERTIFICATE FROM CHIFUBU CANDIDATE

Ndola ~ Sat, 15 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The ruling Patriotic Front Party has with immediate effect withdrawn its Adoption Certificate from Ms Dorothy Nachilongo who had earlier been adopted to contest the forthcoming Chifubu Parliamentary elections on the Patriotic Front ticket.

In her place, the Central Committee has instead adopted Kondwani Winga to contest the Chifubu Parliamentary elections on the Patriotic Front ticket, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has announced.

“The changes have been necessitated by some consequential information and developments that have come to the attention of the Central Committee concerning the candidature of Ms. Dorothy Nachilongo,” Mr Mwila stated.

“I am hereby directing all our Party structures in Chifubu Constituency and the Copperbelt Province to support and work with Mr.Kondwani Winga and ensure that we maximise the Presidential Vote.”