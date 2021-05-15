WOMAN HANDED OVER TO THE POLICE FOR ALLEGED CHILD TRAFFICKING

Nakonde ~ Sat, 15 May 2021

A woman only identified as “Bana Gile” who is allegedly trafficking children into Tanzania from Chiyanga village of Nakonde, Zambia was last night handed over to the police.

It is alleged that two girls aged 10 and 8 from different families of Chiyanga went missing a few days ago and that a search for them was underway.

Chete FM reports that families of the victims and other people yesterday went across the border after receiving information that the girls were last seen with a young girl that was still around even after her friends went missing.

Around 21:00hrs, the young girl ran away upon seeing the parents and became the missing piece to the puzzle.

The girls were discovered in the suspect’s house where they were fast asleep.

With parental consent, one of the victims told Chete FM news that she was “very scared” as she thought she was never going to return home alive.

Her father declined to talk to Chete FM news because he was disturbed by the incident but wants action to be taken by the authorities.

The youngest is an orphan.

Other witnesses say the woman was fortunate enough to have been surrendered alive to the police considering how criminals or suspects are treated in Chiyanga.

Many parents have continued to live in fear as the area remains one of the un-safest places for girls.

Cases of defilement and murder of children have been rising over the years.

Calls to improve the security situation have been made but seem to fall on deaf ears.

Last month, a 13-year-old girl was murdered with some parts of her body reportedly missing in a partly decomposed state.

Credit: Chete FM