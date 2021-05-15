ZAMBIA WOULD BE IN A MESS IF HH BECAME PRESIDENT, SAYS GBM

Kabwe ~ Sat, 15 May, 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has continued to suffer setback as its members have continued to defect to the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) as the race to State House nears.

Today, 400 UPND members in Bwacha Constituency of Kabwe have ditched the opposition party to join the mighty PF ahead of the August 12 polls.

And speaking when he received the defectors, PF National Vice Chairperson for Mobilisation Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba said UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is incapable of governing the country because he lacks experience.

Mr Mwamba said the opposition leader has never been a section or a ward leader.

Meanwhile, Mr Mwamba has called on the electorates to vote for President Edgar Lungu.

He stressed that the Head of State has the capability to take the country to higher levels.

Mr Mwamba mentioned that the President has changed the face of the country during his tenure in office adding that he has shown that he is a true leader because of development rolled out across the country.

He says the country can be in mess if Mr Hichilema was given a chance to rule Zambia.

The PF National Vice Chairperson for Mobilisation however appealed to defectors to go flat out and campaign for President Lungu since the campaign period has started.

Speaking at the same event, former UPND Bwacha Constituency chair lady Evlyn Songo said the opposition party is dead in the area adding that the team that has defected to the ruling party was UPND’s pillar in the Constituency.

Ms Songo said UPND will not afford to have votes in the area this time around.