AFRICAST TO LAUNCH INFORMATION CENTRE IN SAMFYA TO PROMOTE GATEWAY TO NORTHERN CIRCUIT

Mansa ~ Sun, 16 May 2021

Africast Conferences and Exhibitions, the company which managed the Luapula Expo and Energy Indaba have now moved to create a tourist information centre in Samfya.

Africast who first came to Luapula in 2008 on the “DESTINATION LUAPULA” project have now permanently set base in the Province.

According to Company Chief Executive Officer Chimwemwe Nyirenda, the information centre will be providing visitors to Samfya with information on available attractions, lodgings, among others.

Mr. Nyirenda said Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota is expected to officially unveil the information center this month.

He said the Information centre will provide basic information on various tourist attractions with the Northern Tourism Circuit, lodging, cuisines among others.

“We have been privileged to work with the Provincial Administration in Luapula as lead consultants; we have managed Destination Luapula, the Luapula Expo and Energy Conference among other events. We have now decentralized our operations by setting up an office in Mansa for us to continue being part of the Luapula story,” said Mr. Nyirenda.