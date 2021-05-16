JACKETS BECOME BLANKETS FOR 90-YEAR-OLD MAN AFTER BURGLARY

Nakonde ~ Sun, 16 May 2021

This 90-year-old man of Chiyanga village in Nakonde has been forced to cover himself with jackets in the night.

This was after a thief broke into his house and allegedly stole blankets and a radio cassette.

Kasenti Kalinga, the victim, went out on Wednesday morning to see a sick relative when this happened, he says.

His granddaughter, Rachel Namonje has told Chete FM news that on the day of the incident, she found the door open but couldn’t find anyone in the house.

She closed the door and left not knowing a burglar was still in the house.

When she went back for the second time, she found a broken door and learnt that some things were missing.

Mr Kalinga is saddened that the rate of crime in Chiyanga has reached to a point where old people and the vulnerable are not taken into account.

The back window is believed to have been used to sneak out the items.

Meanwhile, Chiyanga section 9 chairman Dennis Mugala says more needs to be done to reduce crime in the area.

Credit: Chete FM