PF BANS CAMPAIGN RALLIES

Lusaka ~ Sun, 16 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The ruling Patriotic Front has banned all campaign rallies among its members beginning today due to avoid providing a platform for the further spread of Covid-19 as crowds are super spreaders of the Coronavirus.

Party Secretary General Davies Mwila has stated that party members should use other platforms to campaign ahead of the August 12 elections.

“This serves as official notification to all our members and the general public that the Patriotic Front has from today, 16 May, 2021 BANNED all PF public campaign rallies in view of the Covid-19 health guidelines as provided by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and the Ministry of Health (MoH). As you may be aware, the Electoral Commission of Zambia appointed a Technical Committee to work on the COVID-19 prevention measures in the electoral activities including public gatherings, nominations and voting,” Mr Mwila stated.

“The Technical Committee on mainstreaming of COVID-19 prevention measures in the 2021 general election calendar was established following a consultative meetings with the Ministry of Health. According to the Ministry of Health, crowds and public gatherings are among the super spreaders of the COVID-19 virus. To this effect, the Patriotic Front has banned all its members from holding public campaign rallies to prevent the spread of Covid-19.”

He stated that the Patriotic Front is a responsible and law-abiding political party and it will strictly adhere to all the regulations and health guidelines as provided by ECZ and MoH.

“In view of the ban, we urge our members to use other available platforms such as print and electronic media as well as door to door operations and cell meetings to campaign,” Mr Mwila stated.