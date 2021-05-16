POLICE IG UNLEASHES COPS ON SPARE PART THIEVES

Lusaka ~ Sun, 16 May 2021

TO CURB escalating theft of vehicles in Lusaka, Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has directed investigations of private vehicle spare part garages and dealers to establish the source of their goods.

Kanganja wants police to investigate and make vehicle spare parts dealers and garages account for the source of their merchandise.

He said in an interview yesterday that police have been receiving reports of vehicle thefts in some parts of Lusaka and are doing everything possible to bring the culprits to book.

Kanganja said investigations have revealed that most stolen vehicles are being abandoned after their parts are ripped off by criminals.

“We are aware that of late, there have been car thefts, especially Toyota Corollas, Spacios, Runx, and other many others”.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail