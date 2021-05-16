WINA HANGS POLITICAL GLOVES … says age is catching up with her

Lusaka ~ Sun, 15 May, 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

As the race to State House nears, Vice-President Inonge Mutukwa Wina has announced her decision not to be considered as a running mate to President Edgar Lungu for this year’s General Election.

Speaking during a briefing today at Government House in Lusaka, the vice president indicated that age was catching up with her hence the need to pass the button to a younger generation of leaders.

Mrs Wina, who indicated that she had already informed the Head of State about her decision said she felt satisfied with her contribution to the development of the country.

She applauded the Head of State for having given her the opportunity to serve the Zambian people as first female vice president.

“It’s now time to pass on the button. I have reached a stage in my political journey where I need to take a different role that will see a new generation of leaders take charge of the affairs of the country especially now that stability has been restored by President Edgar Lungu,” she said.

“I recently turned 80 years and as most of you can agree I cannot summon the same energy as I had when I was a young wife to a freedom fighter taking a position in the trenches.”

Mrs Wina explained that her involvement in the affairs of Zambia dated back to the pre-independence stage and she was privileged to have served the nation in modern times with the support of the Zambian people.

She said she executed her functions including being Leader of Government Business in Parliament with the support from Cabinet and Members of Parliament with ease which was premised on the principles of collective responsibility.

The vice president said the opportunity to serve as the first female vice president was a historical milestone in the recognition of women as partners in leadership at the highest level of government.

“We enacted laws in the National Assembly that were designed to ensuring that the standard of life of our people is uplifted. I must confess that the Vice-President’s Question Time was indeed at times challenging but it provided a suitable opportunity for us as government to be scrutinised by the people through their elected representatives,” she said.