JONAS SHAKAFUSWA TO CAMPAIGN FOR SON CHRISTOPHER, A PF CANDIDATE IN MANDEVU

Lusaka ~ Mon, 17 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Former Katuba member of parliament Jonas Shakafuswa will campaign for his son Christopher who has successfully filed his nomination papers as Mandevu constituency candidate on the PF ticket.

Mr Shakafuswa, who accompanied his son at the nominations, declared that he will campaign for his him so that he can emerge victorious.

Christopher was also joined by former Mandevu member of parliament Jean Kapata.

Meanwhile, Mr Shakafuswa, in a Facebook post, congratulated his son on his adoption.

“Adoption is the first step to the doors of Manda Hill where men and women sit to legislate for the good of all Zambians. Zambia is a multiparty State. There will be opposition to your candidature. These are not your enemies but competitors. You should treat them as humanly as possible as you campaign. They could end up giving you a vote. As an MP, when you go to Parliament, you become a servant of all the people of Mandevu. All the people irrespective of party affiliation. They would have agreed that you represent them. The challenges are huge. Believe in the Graciousness of the Almighty Jehovah to always direct you,” Mr Shakafuswa said, according to the Daily Star.