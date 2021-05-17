KAFWAYA DITCHES UPND FOR THE SECOND TIME TO REJOIN PF FOR THE SECOND TIME

Solwezi ~ Mon, 17 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Former Solwezi Member of Parliament Dawson Kafwaya has for the second time ditched the opposition UPND to re-join the Patriotic Front for the second time.

Me Kafwaya, a political nomad, has been switching political parties a few years after getting on the scene.

He was elected Member of Parliament for Solwezi Central defeating Lucky Mulusa of the MMD who was the incumbent then.

Mr Kafwaya had, however, started working the Patriotic Front and re-contest the seat on the PF ticket until he lost it to UPND’s Stafford Mulusa in the 2016.

The former North Western Province Minister however later decided to leave the PFto re-join the UPND a party he left after becoming MP.

Mr Kafwaya, upon re-joining the UPND applied to contest the Solwezi Mayoral seat but was not picked by the opposition political party he ditched after being offered a ministerial position under the Patriotic Front.

The former NATSAVE employee is now back in the Patriotic Front after being left out of the adoptions under the UPND.

Mr Kafwaya joined among others who joined PF, Former Solwezi Deputy Mayor Nephan Kamwandi who who also left out of the mayoral adoptions under the UPND.

Mr Kafwaya and the group were received by North Western Province PF Chairman Jackson Kungo and Member of the Central Committee Joseph Malanji in Solwezi.