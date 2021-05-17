SELECTING AN ELECTABLE RUNNING MATE

By Isaac Mwanza

This week, the focus of Zambian politics has shifted to selection of running mates by Presidential Candidates. The only focus will be on Edgar Chagwa Lungu and Hakainde Hichilema

First a running mate is supposed to add value to one’s political fortunes in terms of numbers. A running mate must have qualities appealing to the large population of voters, a crowd puller and good ground mobiliser. A running mate can be selected based on the influence they may have on a regions or regions where a presidential candidate may be weak or where he or she desperately needs the votes.

A running mate must also have an appeal to either the youth population who can be serious influencers of the outcome of an election but also gender. In this election, you have almost 55 percent of voters who are the youthaged 18 to 35 who will be turning to vote, mostly for the first time.

A running mate should be that figure who will appeal to these youths than the one whom the largest voting population would resent or be repealed. It can cost the presidential vote. If you pick a running mate who is seen as antagonistic and uncaring, this may be a big blow to your numbers as running mate.

The challenge is that a running mate may affect the numbers of a presidential candidate who is liked such as Edgar Chagwa Lungu or Hakainde Hichilema because the votes for the President is the vote for the running mate.

So this morning, there is a lot of anxiety among the youth as to who the running mate for President Lungu will be. Will they be able to find it easy to campaign for her or vote for her. For mostly party members, they have no say and cannot show any feelings publicly once they disagree with the running mate. But this election is not about party members but those undecided and new voters.

But if you also pick someone who has never known how to plan for an election or has never been subjected to rigorous campaigns, this is not the year to experiment.

So I ask the Presidential candidates, choose wisely.