C/BELT POLICE BAN POLITICAL PROCESSIONS IN TOWN AFTER NOMINATIONS

Ndola ~ Tue, 18 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Elias Chushi says no political cadres will be allowed to have processions in town after filing of nominations.

Mr Chushi told Journalists that it is not necessary for political parties to be blocking traffic in town.

“Our instructions are very clear, according to the ECZ, they are only allowing 23 cadres to accompany their candidates, but we have observed that most of them are coming with huge numbers. So we have spoken to the individual candidates and their party leaders in the district, that the must not block traffic,” Mr Chushi said.

“If they are found, the officers will stop them and advise them to follow the law. Yes, some of them are overzealous because they are coming with hired drunk youths from the compounds. But so far so good. People should be orderly in this process.”

And PF Mayoral candidate Jones Kalyati has successfully filed in his nomination.

Others that have filed in for the Ndola District Mayoral position are Independent candidate Wilson Kango, PAC candidate Bwalya Kapembwa, UPND’s Mwaba Mumba.