CADRES BEWARE: POLICE SAY THEY WON’T TOLERATE MILITARY REGALIA

Lusaka ~ Tue, 18 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Zambia Police Service says those wearing military regalia and attire similar to its uniform risk being arrested.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that cadres should stop wearing military regalia.

“As Zambia Police, we have observed that some political cadres have continued disregarding provisions of the law that criminalises the wearing of military regalia or anything that closely resembles that of the military or security wings. Such conduct was observed during filing in of nominations where some supporters were spotted putting on such regalia,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She advised candidates to guide their supporters.

“We are sending a strong warning to all those that have such a tendency that they risk being arrested and prosecuted. Political parties and candidates are advised to guide their supporters accordingly,” Mrs Katongo stated.