Lusaka ~ Tue, 18 May 2021
By Brightwell Chabusha
The Zambia Police Service says those wearing military regalia and attire similar to its uniform risk being arrested.
Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that cadres should stop wearing military regalia.
“As Zambia Police, we have observed that some political cadres have continued disregarding provisions of the law that criminalises the wearing of military regalia or anything that closely resembles that of the military or security wings. Such conduct was observed during filing in of nominations where some supporters were spotted putting on such regalia,” Mrs Katongo stated.
She advised candidates to guide their supporters.
“We are sending a strong warning to all those that have such a tendency that they risk being arrested and prosecuted. Political parties and candidates are advised to guide their supporters accordingly,” Mrs Katongo stated.
One Response to “CADRES BEWARE: POLICE SAY THEY WON’T TOLERATE MILITARY REGALIA”
Frank Chombela
The uniformed services have been insulted repeatedly. They undergo grueling training before they’re licensed to wear the uniform. And yet we have seen some people coming from the streets to don the uniform all because of the political party they belong to.