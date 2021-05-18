FORMER CHIPATA MAYOR RESIGNS FROM PF

Chipata ~ Tue, 18 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Former Chipata mayor Sinoya Mwale has resigned from the ruling Patriotic Front.

Mr Mwale said he has decided to resign from the PF and venture into a different journey that will maximise votes for President Edgar Lungu.

He thanked the PF for allowing him to serve under the party as Mayor.

Mr Mwale applied for readoption by the PF but was left out as the party opted for former Kanjala ward councillor William Phiri.

Sources close to him indicated that he wants to contest the position but on independent ticket.