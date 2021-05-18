JOBBICKS CALLS FOR UNITY IN DECENTRALIZATION OF TEACHING SERVICE COMMISSION

Lusaka ~ Tue, 18 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

General Education Permanent Secretary in charge of Technical Services Jobbicks Kalumba has called for unity among key stakeholders in the sector for the successful implementation of the decentralization of some functions of the Teaching Service Commission.

Dr. Kalumba says decentralization of some functions of the Teaching Service Commission will create efficiency in the sector.

He says issues of bureaucratic processes in the education sector will be a thing of the past as more cases will be dealt with within the accepted time frame.

Credit:ZNBC