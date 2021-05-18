KAMPYONGO CALLS FOR VIOLENCE FREE CAMPAIGNS AS HE FILES IN NOMINATION FOR SHIWANG’ANDU

Shiwang’andu ~ Tue, 18 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Patriotic Front (PF) Shiwang’andu constituency re-adopted candidate Stephen Kampyongo has promised to deliver more development to the people once given a fresh 5-year mandate on August 12, 2021.

The former home affairs minister has also called for violence free campaigns ahead of August 12.

Speaking after filing in his nomination in Shiwang’andu yesterday, Mr Kampyongo said he is happy with the success and achievements recorded in his constituency during his tenure and is confident that more development will be scored once given chance in the coming elections.

He thanked President Edgar Lungu for trusting and believing in his leadership.

Mr Kampyongo also congratulated President Lungu’s running mate, Professor Nkandu Luo, and described her as a perfect candidate to run the affairs of the country’s second biggest office.

He has also thanked her predecessor, Mrs Inonge Wina for being instrumental and exceptional in running the affairs of nation and for being a pillar for the party.

And Mr Kampyongo said he is hopeful that the campaigns which have officially started will be peaceful and incident free.

He advised all political players not to condone violence.