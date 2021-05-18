STATE SUED OVER POLICE’S SHOOTING OF GRADE 10 BOY IN ZAMBEZI

Lusaka ~ Tue, 18 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The State has been sued in the Lusaka High Court over the death of a grade 10 pupil of Zambezi Day Secondary School in North Western Province who was shot by police in February 2020.

Kozhi Kaleji was killed during a fracas on February 26, 2020 in Zambezi boma when a rowdy crowd of villagers from Mushona village attacked a man whom they suspected of stealing a goat.

It was during this same confusion that police fired gunshots to disperse the villagers who were taking the suspect to the police station.

According to a postmortem report, Kaleji’s immediate cause of death was the fatal injury of

the ascending Aorta as a result of the gunshot wound and the manner of death was homicide.

In a statement of claim filed in court by next friend of the minor, Obby Kanjela, he cited the Attorney General, seeking compensation for loss of life.

Kanjela is also seeking damages for pain

and suffering caused by the permanent deprivation of life by the negligent and reckless killing of an innocent child by their

servant or agents.

Kanjela wants the court to order the State to pay damages for loss of expectation of life, pecuniary damages for loss of prospective future earnings to be assessed by the court, among other claims.

He stated that the police admitted and confirmed the use of live bullets to disperse the crowd and its actions were unlawful, reckless and in total disregard of human life and respect for the

law.