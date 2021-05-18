WOMEN’S LOBBY RALLIES SUPPORT FOR LUO

Lusaka ~ Tue, 18 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Women’s Lobby Northern Region Chairperson Christine Chipimo has encouraged the women folk to support Professor Nkandu Luo.

President Edgar Lungu on Monday unveiled Prof Luo as his running mate.

Mrs Chipimo called on the women to offer support to Prof. Luo in order for her to take this country to the next level.

She said Prof. Luo has what it takes to contribute massively to the development of the counry.

“I worked with her at University Teaching Hospital and she did quite well. And I am very confident that with the energy she has, she will do wonders to this country.

As women, let’s not talk bad things about our fellow women, they need us. And Prof Luo need us during this period,” Mrs Chipimo said.

Meanwhile, Mrs Chipimo said NGOCC will support women who have been adopted to contest in this year’s elections.

She said NGOCC always has a programme to support adopted women candidates.

“So now that some women have been adopted, we shall come up with a list so that we start supporting them so that they can scope the seats,” she said.