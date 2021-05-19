ECL’s CHOICE OF RUNNING MATE: THE IDEAL WINNING FORMULA

By Sunday Chilufya Chanda

It has been said that; “it is our choices that show what we truly are”.

His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s choice of his running mate shows clearly what he truly is, namely: the quintessential leader, a visionary, statesman, and champion of meritocracy and gender issues.

As we already know, it was President Lungu who gave Zambia the first woman Vice President in history, Her Honour Mrs Inonge Mutukwa Wina and she has run a good race.

Professor Nkandu Luo has been selected by His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu as his running mate for the August 12th 2021 General Elections. Professor Luo’s accomplishments are significant and undeniable.

Professor Nkandu Luo has left an indelible mark in terms of academic accomplishments as well as her enormous contribution in the medical field. Professor Luo continues to be a pioneer for both women and men in the political arena since the 1990s. Therefore, in Professor Luo, we have; an eminent thinker, an accomplished scholar, a relentless hard-worker, a brave sincere champion for citizens’ improved welfare, a great human being who handles her high government responsibilities with humbleness and grace, a disciplined servant leader who believes in the ability and importance of all Zambians regardless of their socio-economic class or political persuasions, and in Professor Luo we have a kind-hearted mother figure.

If I can summarize Professor Nkandu Luo in one sentence, it would be that: “Professor Luo has been brave to go where there has been no path, and left a ‘trail’ for men, women, girls and boys”.

Without any doubt, under the able leadership of His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu; the post-August 12th Patriotic Front (PF) Government will continue the PF Transformative Legacy which was started by the late President Michael Chilufya Sata (MHSRIP), and carried on by President Lungu in ‘blazing new trails’ in infrastructure, agriculture and health sector development, among others – without leaving anyone behind.

Kudos to His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for his wise, unifying and transformational choice, yet again. It has been said by a leadership guru that, “a leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way”.

President Lungu continues to demonstrate to us that he ‘knows the way’ and is rightly ‘leading the way’ towards Zambia’s continued unity, peace, and development in which ‘every Zambian, especially women, counts’.

Finally, hearty congratulations to my leader and mother, ba mayo ba Professor Nkandu Luo.

Vote Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the PF on 12th August, 2021, for a new era of unprecedented inclusive development – without leaving anyone behind.

– The Author is Patriotic Front Parliamentary Candidate for Kanchibiya Constituency in Muchinga Province –