LEADERSHIP ISN’T A BEAUTY CONTEST – KAMBA

Lusaka ~ Wed, 19 May, 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Lusaka Province Chairperson Kennedy Kamba has bemoaned the conduct of some political leaders and their cadres who are using social media to mock President Edgar Lungu’s running mate Professor Nkandu Luo.

Mr Kamba lamented during a briefing at the party Lusaka Province offices yesterday that the said conduct is tantamount to cyber bullying and mentioned that leadership is not a beauty contest.

He however called on ZICTA and other relevant authorities to take keen interest in the matter.

He stressed the need for respect for Prof Luo and said the perpetrators of the illegality should be brought to book.

“As a party, we are very disappointed with some excited petty opposition leaders and their cadres who have taken to social media to mock our mother in what is tantamount to cyber bullying. We expect ZICTA and the relevant authorities to take keen interest in what is happening on social media and bring law breakers to book,” he said.

“Leadership is not a beauty contest that we must begin to compare the physical appearances of our mothers. That uncultured behaviour is very disappointing and must be stopped. Our tradition and culture teaches us that all women are our mothers and must be respected. Moreover, we are proud of our mothers because we are all made in the image and likeness of the God Almighty as the Bible teaches us.”

Mr Kamba also called on the party structures and the entire leadership to rally behind the ruling PF, President Lungu and his running mate ahead of the August 12 polls.

And Mr Kamba is optimist that Prof Luo will deliver to the expectations of the party and the people.

He commended the Head of State for choosing “a tough, powerful, influential and academically highly educated woman who has inspired this country for many years in various positions of political leadership and her specialized field of medicine and microbiology and sciences.”

He said this is the exact leadership at the Vice President level Zambia needs adding that the President deserve the support of the strong woman in Prof Luo.

“Professor Luo is a highly experienced politician and a member of parliament who has been in Parliament for a long time. She understands the political landscape of this country and her commitment to duty is unmatched,” he said.

“Her passion to see Zambia develop is undoubted as evidenced through her personal culture of hardwork and pantuality on matters of national interest…. We are confident that through her connections to the world she will promote and empower many women when she becomes Vice-President after August 12 2021. The country will also benefit immensely from this great decision President Lungu made of picking her as a running mate.”

Mr Kamba said he respects Professor Luo because she is not a push over as she does not tolerate the “Mungulu” type of politics.