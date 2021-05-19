ONE JINFA FURNACE EXPLOSION VICTIM DIES

Kitwe ~ Wed, 19 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

One of the accident victims in the furnace explosion at Jinfa Steel Company that left people with serious burns has died at Sinozam Friendship Hospital in Kitwe.

Maybin Nkandu, 29, was among the eleven who suffered burns after a furnace explosion while they were smelting scrap metal.

Hospital Human Resource Manager Justice Njovu has disclosed that the deceased died yesterday around 18:00.

He said the deceased sustained multiple burns.

Mr. Njovu has further disclosed that four others have been discharged, among them a Chinese who was also involved in the accident.

He stated that the other seven are still nursing injuries in the hospital while others are still in a critical condition.