IMF AND ZAMBIA CLOSING IN ON FULL SUPPORT PROGRAMME, JPMORGAN SAYS

(Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund and the government of Zambia appear close to agreeing a full support programme that would be put in place after elections later this year, investment bank JPMorgan said on Wednesday.

Zambia’s finance ministry said last week it had reached a broad agreement with the Washington-based IMF on the main macroeconomic, fiscal and policy parameters it needed to secure an “Extended Credit Facility”.

“This makes a post-election IMF programme (ECF) likely, as opposed to our previous base case of a pre-election stop-gap Rapid Credit Facility,” JPMorgan’s analysts said in a note.

Zambia has been in default since November last year after the coronavirus pandemic compounded long-running debt problems.