MBUZI ENDORSES LUNGU AND LUO

Chipata ~ Thur, 20 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

FORMER Eastern Province UPND information publicity secretary Victor Mbuzi has endorsed the candidature of President Edgar Lungu and his

running mate Professor Nkandu Luo.

Mr Mbuzi says President Lungu has done well to chose Prof Luo who has massive political experience as his running mate.

He appealed to the people in Eastern Province to rally behind President Lungu.

And former diplomat to Angola Mung’omba Ngoma says Prof Luo is a right choice for a running because of her political experience.

But Eastern Province UPND chairperson Johabie Mtonga says both Mr Mbuzi and Mr Ngoma cannot speak on behalf of UPND because they are expelled officials.