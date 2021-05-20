PF HEADED FOR VICTORY IN NALOLO AS UPND CANDIDATE FAILS TO PRODUCE ORIGINAL DOCUMENTS TO FILE NOMINATION

Nalolo ~ Thur, 20 May 2021

Four candidates have successfully filed their nominations for the Nalolo parliamentary constituency seat in Western Province, while the UPND candidate could not because he failed to produce the required original documents.

The four who successfully filed include Democratic Party (DP)’s Lubinda Kwibisa, Patriotic Front (PF)’s Enoch Mundia, Socialist Party (SP)’s Chinyama Chinyama and Imanga Wamunyima from the Party of National Unity and Progress (PNUP).

The four candidates successfully filed their nominations before Returning Officer Mukela Inambao at Nalolo Civic Center and expressed confidence of scooping the parliamentary seat.

But UPND’s Sianga Namenda failed to file his nominations as he produced photocopies instead of the original documents.

ZANIS reports that when told to bring original copies, Namenda failed to make it on time and thus failed to file his nomination.