POLICE DIDN’T CAUSE DEATH OF PF CADRE IN CHILANGA – KATONGO

Lusaka ~ Thur, 20 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Zambia Police service has refuted claims that a PF sympathiser died as a result of tearsmoke purported to have been discharged by Police officers in Chilanga.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that police did not discharge any tearsmoke to disperse the crowds.

“We wish to refute allegations in an article circulating on social media insinuating that one sympathiser of the Patriotic Front identified as Job Lusanso aged 66 died in Parklands of Chilanga District as a result of tearsmoke purpoted to have been discharged by police officers during nominations. As much as we are aware that there was confusion which erupted during nominations between two factions of the Patriotic Front in the area, police did not discharge any tear-smoke to disperse the crowds,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She stated that police managed to address the situation.

“This is a matter which occurred on 18th May, 2021at around 15:30 hours at Parklands Secondary School when Ms Ann Brown, a Patriotic Front adopted candidate was filling in her nomination documents for councillorship for chilanga ward. During the process of filling in of nominations, some suspected aggrieved cadres who were not supporting the adopted candidate stormed the school and caused confusion thereby causing tension and fear to people in the school promises and police were on hand to address the situation,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She stated that the now deseased person is reported to have collapsed and was rushed to Chilanga Hospital where he later died.

“The body was deposited in UTH mortuary awaiting postmortem to establish the cause of death. Police have launched an inquiry in the matter,” Mrs Katongo stated.