SUNDAY CHANDA IMPRESSES KANCHIBIYA CHIEFS WITH BRILLIANT VISION FOR THE AREA

Kanchibiya ~ Thur, 20 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Four chiefs of Kanchibiya have described PF Kanchibiya Constituency Parliamentary candidate Sunday Chanda’s development model for the Constituency as brilliant and impressive.

This follows a vision sharing meeting hosted by Chanda to enlighten the traditional leaders on his five year plan for the Constituency of development through the use of the natural resources that Kanchibiya has

The four traditional leaders are Senior Chief Kopa, Chief Luchembe, Chief Kabinga and Chief Mpepo.

Chief Kopa however asked how soon the immediate interventions would start being implemented.

“We have so many resources in our area and Personally, I am very happy with what has been revealed to us today, we have so much in our chiefdoms that we have not been aware could be used to develop the areas we live in and give an opportunity for Kanchibiya to be seen as a notable District though new,” he said.

Chief Kabinga described the Kanchibiya Development model anchored on Chiefdom Trusts as a dream come true saying it was long overdue and unprecedented.

“This is brilliant and what is exciting about it is that as we are ushering in a new Member of Parliament we have already been greeted with some very good news and it’s a sign that there are more good things to come and I assure you (Mr.Chanda) that we will put in a lot of effort for successful implementation of this plan,” he said.

And Chief Luchembe described the vision as a legacy not only for the incoming Member of Parliament but for all the chiefs in Kanchibiya as it will potentially change the District’s landscape for the better and benefit many generations to come.

“Most of the times investors want to exploit our resources but given this enlightenment and the education we shall need to get from this development vision and planned expo, it will open up our minds and I look forward to engagements with your team together with the people in my chiefdom and I hope this will come to fruition so that together we can change the face of Kanchibiya,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Mpepo hoped the model would be implemented as soon as possible and that it would place Kanchibiya as a best practice and model for other rural districts, that development can be triggered from within.

Part of Chanda’s development model is to package Kanchibiya’s assets as opportunities for investment using the Chiefdom Trust model.

He wants this to be followed by a an investment expo to be held in Kanchibiya District in October 2021 to allow for investors from within and beyond to experience what Kanchibiya has to offer in terms of investment.