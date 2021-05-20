TWO PF COUNCILLORS GO UNOPPOSED IN CHILUBI

Chilubi ~ Thur, 20 May 2021

Two Councillors from Chilubi District in Northern Province have gone unopposed after candidates from other political parties failed to file their nomination papers.

The PF Councillors are from Chishiba ward in the swamps and Kapoka ward from the Island.

Fabian Mwape from Chishiba ward and his Kapoka ward counterpart Samuel Muleba have since been declared winners after going unopposed.

For Kapoka ward, returning officer Mulenga Yambayamba made the declaration after receiving only one valid nomination papers from a PF candidate, reports Smart Eagles.