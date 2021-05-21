IS COVID-19 NON-EXISTENT AMONG UPND MEMBERS?

From Monday this week, presidential candidates in the August 12 elections filed their nominations at Mulungushi International Centre. The event that is usually done with so much pomp and splendor was this time around meant to be small with only needed crowds for filing of nominations because of the ravaging COVID-19 which may see us getting into the more lethal third wave if we do not adhere to the guidelines.

Our attention was drawn to the filing of Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s nomination, in the company of huge crowds, almost all of them unmasked. This was totally against COVID-19 guidelines, which leaves us beating and pinching ourselves to understand why a leader would allow such a thing to happen. That display has actually proven that he cares less about the health of his people and worries more about creating impressions even at the risk of putting the health of his followers at huge risk.

In one breathe, Mr Hichilema has been putting up an image to convince the public that he cares about protecting the people but he failed to demonstrate that yesterday. He instead encouraged his supporters to assemble in huge numbers and defy public health guidelines. That’s clear desperation and nothing else.

Mr Hichilema has proven that he would do anything to get into power, even risking the lives of his supporters to the deadly COVID-19. Already, cases on the rise and doctors are warning us of an imminent third wave as we approach the cold season. Therefore, the decision by Mr Hichilema to allow his members to gather and possibly get infected with COVID-19 shows how far he can go if given power.

We doubt HH will protect citizens the same way he has tried to protect his close family members against COVID-19.

Compare and contrast Mr Hichilema’s display yesterday with that of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu! Unnecessary crowding was discouraged and all those who would have been there to simply add to the numbers which were not needed were advised to stay away.

With COVID-19 in our midst, there is no way we can take things in a casual manner and treat this disease in a business-as-usual approach. This year’s nominations were definitely not going to be a contest of numbers but a show of how much those vying for the country’s highest leadership positions care for the people of Zambia whom they want to represent.

From these two scenarios, we can draw our own conclusions!