NDOLA BARMAN CONVICTED FOR DONNING POLICE UNIFORM WHICH WAS EXCHANGED FOR BEER

Ndola ~ Fri, 21 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A Ndola barman who was recently arrested for wearing a police uniform without authorisation has been convicted by the court.

Last month, the bar man told the Ndola Magistrates Court that two police officers allegedly exchanged their police uniform for beer.

But his explanation did not get Marvin Chishiba off the hook as he was sentenced to two months imprisonment and fined K225.

Chishiba, 25, of Chipulukusu was in this case facing one count of unauthorized wearing of official uniform.

At first, the accused pleaded guilty, but when asked why he was wearing the police uniform without permission, he explained that the officers gave him in exchange for beer, forcing the court to change his plea from “not guilty”.

However, when the matter came up for trial, Chishiba told the court that he wanted to change plea.

Chishiba then took fresh plea and pleaded guilty to the charge.

Facts are that on March 27, 2021 around 09:00 hours, Chishiba wore a police uniform and pretended to be a police officer.

Chishiba was seen by Frank Bwalya, a police officer, who asked him to stop pretending to be an officer, but he did not heed to the directive by the officer.

Chishiba insisted on wearing the uniform saying he was an officer who operated at Kalewa Barracks room 8 (Zambia Army).

Bwalya investigated the matter and reported to Mapalo police post where Chishiba was arrested after failing to justify his actions.

“It was at this moment that a Bwalya who was a Crime Prevention Officer questioned him, but the accused said he used to work in room 8 at Kalewa Barracks. He was given the uniform for safe keeping by Sergeant Chile,” read facts in brief.

In mitigation through a legal aid Lawyer, Chishiba said he was remorseful for his actions.

“The convict is only 25 years old, a youth with the ability to reform and become a better citizen. He is a first offender. He has readily admitted the charge and not wasted the court’s time. He is very remorseful and has vowed to desist from being on the wrong side of the law. The offence has an option to impose a fine or a custodial sentence,” his lawyer said.

Ndola Principal Resident Magistrate Obbister Musukwa said a fine was not enough considering the aggravating circumstances of the case.

“I have taken note of mitigation. It is my considered position that there are aggravated circumstances. I am of the view to take the public interest. The convict was found wearing a police uniform. It has become so common that crimes are committed by criminals wearing police uniform. It is a security concern,” Magistrate Musukwa said.

“I cannot impose the fine only, but a custodial sentence. I will fine maximum of K225 and send him to prison for two months simple imprisonment. So you will pay the fine and serve two months Imprisonment.”