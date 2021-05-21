SESHEKE MAN ARRESTED FOR WEARING MILITARY REGALIA AT NOMINATION CENTRE

Sesheke ~ Fri, 21 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Sesheke District have arrested a 43-year-old man for unauthorised wearing of military regalia.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that the suspect was apprehended when he escorted his preferred candidate to file nominations.

“Recently, the Zambia Police warned against use of Military regalia by unauthorized persons. However, some have decided to continue with the illegal act. In Sesheke District of Western Province, Police have arrested a male adult identified as Mushaukwa Mushaukwa aged 43 of Micrope Compound also of Lutunda Village of Chief Aibelilwe of Mwandi District for wearing Military regalia,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She stated that Mushaukwa will appear in court soon.

“The suspect was spotted when he was accompanying his preferred candidate to the nomination center. He has been charged with the offence of Unauthorised wearing of military uniform contrary to Section 182 of Cap 87 the Laws of Zambia. The said regalia has been recovered and kept as an exhibit. The suspect will appear in court soon,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She however did not mentioned the political party the accused belongs to.