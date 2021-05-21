ST IGNATIUS COLLEGE CLOSES AFTER 29 PUPILS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Lusaka ~ Fri, 21 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Catholic-run St Ignatius College in Lusaka has closed for two weeks due to incidences of Covid-19.

This is according to a notice issued by At Ignatius College Principal Henry Mwangala Kwalombota, made available to Zambia Reports.

“We regret to inform you that St Ignatius College will close for two weeks, from tomorrow Friday 21st May 2021 to Friday 4th June 2021.This comes after a Team of MoH Health Experts visited the College for CORONAVIRUS-2019 Disease (COVID-19) Surveillance. The team was invited to the College after three Students who were unwell were taken to their homes by Parents and later tested positive to the CORONAVIRUS-2019 Disease (COVID-19). Sadly, after the College Students and Staff were tested for the Pandemic, twenty-nine (29) positive cases (25 boarders and 4 day scholars) were recorded,” Mr Kwalombota stated.

“The College Management and Staff have to respond to the development and close for two weeks in order to deep-clean as well as disinfecting the entire College, whilst Students and Educators are at their homes. Please, note that the College could however re-open for Contact Lessons on Monday 31st May 2021 if all the reported cases are medically cleared before Friday 28th May 2021 by the MoH Experts. Management will advise all our Valued and Esteemed Parents on this matter before Saturday 29th May 2021.”

He has informed parents to pick up their children starting today, Friday.

He said boarders will return to the College with date-stamped COVID-19 GRZ Hospital Clearance Certificates on Sunday 6th June 2021.

“Kindly note that all Retreats and other Co-curricular Programmes have been postponed until further notice. Boarders will return to the College with date-stamped COVID-19 GRZ Hospital Clearance Certificates on Sunday 6th June 2021. Day Scholars will also report to the College with date-stamped COVID-19 GRZ Hospital Clearance Certificates on Monday 7th June 2021 at 07 00 hours,” Mr Kwalombota stated.

He stated that all students will be taught virtually from Monday 24th May to Friday 4th June 2021, following the normal College Contact Classes Timetable.