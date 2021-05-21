STATE DEMANDS K5 MILLION COSTS FROM SANGWA FOR DISMISSED PETITION AGAINST ECZ



Lusaka ~ Fri, 21 May 2021

The State is demanding K5million from lawyer John Sangwa after his petition against Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) was dismissed by the Constitutional Court with costs.

Attorney General Likando Kalaluka says the payment incurred when the State prosecuted the matter must be done immediately.

The Attorney General warned that the payment must not be done beyond 14 days, Smart Eagles reports.

He said if no payment is made within 14 days, the State will invoke its legal rights to move the court for taxation without any negotiations.

“I write to demand for the merged sum of K5,000,000 only as costs incurred by the State to prosecute the matter,” the Attorney General said.

The Constitutional Court recently condemned Mr. Sangwa with costs after he lost a petition in which he wanted the affidavit for Presidents to have a clause indicating that they have not held office twice.

The Attorney General had about 21 lawyers who worked on the petition to have it dismissed.