UPND THREATENS LEGAL ACTION AGAINST KALIJO MUZUNGU FOR FAILING TO PRODUCE G12 CERTIFICATE AT NOMINATION

Mufumbwe ~ Fri, 21 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Opposition UPND have threatened to take legal action against their Mufumbwe Council Chairperson candidate after he failed to produce a grade Twelve certificate during the filing of nominations which led to his disqualification.

Kajilo Muzungu, an ex convict who was sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter, was on Tuesday disqualified from filing nominations after he failed to produce a Grade Twelve certificate for the Mufumbwe District Chairperson seat.

The development has shocked the Opposition UPND who now feel betrayed by their candidate and now want to go to court.

North Western Province UPND Chairman Wishikoti Katambi said the party has launched investigations against their candidate.

He said the circumstances that led to their candidate failing to file nominations are suspicious and the party is disappointed.

Mr. Katambi has stated that should their candidate be found wanting after the investigations, the party will be seeking legal redress.

But when contacted on the matter, UPND candidate Kajilo Muzungu refused to comment on the matter and decided to remain mute.