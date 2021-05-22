AIRTEL EMPLOYEE STAGES BREAK-IN, STEALS K37,000 CASH AND AIRTIME WORTH K5,924



Mwinilunga ~ Sat, 22 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Mwinilunga district of North-Western Province have arrested an employee of Airtel Zambia for allegedly stealing K37, 000 and airtime valued at K5, 924 from his workplace.

North-Western Province Commissioner of Police Joel Njase named the employee as Noah Katontoka, who is area Acting Manager.

Mr. Njase said the incident, which was reported by a security guard, is said to have occurred on May 18, 2021 between 24:00 hours and 02:00 hours at an Airtel shop located at new market.

He said Mr. Katontoka admitted having stolen the money after the police interviewed him.

He said the suspect later led the police to a nearby bush where two empty cash boxes were recovered and K1, 500 worth of airtime was also recovered from a pit latrine at a church in Kabanda compound.

Mr. Njase said the suspect decided to fake the theft after learning that he had a shortage and was scheduled for an audit.

He added that Mr. Katontoka deliberately left the door to the Airtel shop unlocked when knocking off and later came back in the night to steal.

He said Mr. Katontoka further faked the break-in by scattering the documents in the shop and took away two empty cash boxes which he threw away in a nearby bush.

“He entered the shop where he pulled the drawers off the counter putting the documents on the floor making the shop look so untidy,” Mr. Njase explained.

Mr. Njase said the suspect, who is detained in police custody, has since been charged with theft by public servant and giving false information to a public officer.

Mr. Katontoka will appear in court soon.