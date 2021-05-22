CAMPAIGNS CONTINUE UNLESS AND UNTIL THE COURTS RENDER A VERDICT AGAINST THEM

By Joseph Chirwa and Matora Mbewe

Zambia is in shock today. In shock because of the way our courts are being abused for the sake of perpetuating hatred against an individual. That individual is Edgar Chagwa Lungu. A man known by few from Chimwemwe in the Copperbelt utilities and Chawama in Lusaka, who rose to the highest office of the land due to grace only, luck and pure political genius. Many have failed to accept that Edgar Chagwa Lungu is President of the Republic of Zambia and that he will remain so after August 2021. In order to derail the inevitable, “petitions” have been taken to court over and over again with the same outcome: THROWN OUT!

B. FAKE NEWS AND SENSATIONALISM

The following is a copy and paste of the rumor by fear mongers:

IMPLICATIONS OF THE PETITION

1. All adverts done in the name of Lungu must be withdrawn till case is disposed off.

2. PF has no presidential candidate currently.

3. By Petition of Lungu even Luo has been Petitioned.

4. PF campaigns should end at Parliamentary level.

5. Any airing of Lungu’s adverts in any media will attract a contempt of Court.

Taciweme!

C. WHAT WELL-MEANING ZAMBIANS SHOULD KNOW

The above is fake news and does not represent the correct position at law. It is a scheme meant to demoralise PF troops and supporters who will not fall prey to this halfwit propaganda. Nothing in the above “copy and paste” propaganda is a reality. All Zambians should debunk that baloney as it fake and retarded. The campaigns continue as it were unless the competent courts rule so. In the absence of the Honorable Judges of the ConCourt ruling so, the above remains wishful thinking and a bogus scheme to breed discontent within the ranks and file of the PF. As the old adage stipulates, it is not not only madness to continue pursuing the same cause over and over and again trying to use use different nouns and pronouns of her majesty’s language, it is of the utmost ridiculousness. The only question we should ask is what are the people that are sponsoring this unwarranted attack on President Lungu and the People of Zambia trying to achieve? Are they trying to seek mileage or even taking advantage of Zambians to announce their candidature in 2026? Zambians please be vigilant against such baloney!

D. LET POLITICAL PARTIES CAMPAIGN FREELY

Let us allow candidates and political parties to campaign freely without interference. The fact that the candidatures of either Presidential candidates or running mates of political parties have been challenged does not eliminate those political parties from campaigning. Campaigns continue unless and until the courts render their verdict. Let us allow courts to do their job without interference. Appearing to dictate what the courts must do is CONTEMPT OF COURT!

Per: Joseph Chirwa & Matora Mbewe

Institute of Law, Policy Research and Human Rights (a not-for-profit based think tank).