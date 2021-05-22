CHITIMUKULU PLEASED WITH ECL’S CHOICE FOR LUO

By Dingitswayo Jere

Pictures by Royd Sibajane

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people says he is pleased with the choice of President Edgar Lungu’s Running mate.

The Paramount Chief says Professor Nkandu Luo has been in politics for a long time and has now matured politically.

He says the position suits her because of her vast experience in politics.

The Chitimukulu said this when Vice President Inonge Wina and Prof Luo, President Lungu’s Running-mate, paid a courtesy call on him at his Palace.

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu also says he and the entire Bemba land are honoured that President Lungu chose a Runningmate who hails from the region.

He says the Bemba land will give all the support to the President and Professor Luo.

The Chitimukulu stressed that Proffesor Luo had his blessings as she began her campaigns.

Meanwhile, Paramount Chief Chitimukulu says he decided to form a movement aimed at encouraging people to turn out in numbers to vote because of the low voter turn out in the 2016 general elections.

He says in 2016, Muchinga, Northern and Luapula recorded the lowest voter turnout.

And Vice President Wina says government was encouraged to see the Chitimukulu spearheading a campaign that is aimed at encouraging people to turn out in numbers to vote.

She says it is such incentives that will help increase numbers of people turning out to vote in this year’s general elections.

And Mrs Wina asked traditional leaders to start encouraging people to grow high value crops such as soya beans.

She says this will help change the economic prospects of people.