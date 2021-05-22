Nakonde UPND Candidate Nabbed for Malicious Damage to Property

Police in Nakonde have Jointly charged and arrested UPND Nakonde Constituency candidate Simon Simwanza and two others Derrick Banda and Morris Sinyinza with Malicious Damage to property.

This follows a Report of Malicious Damage to property in which a wind screen of a stationery Zhong Tong Bus Reg No. AIC 2209, property of Hardwork Bus services.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Lizzie Machina said the two are alleged to have damaged the said motor vehicle on 12th May, 2021 at 18:20 hours at Nakonde Main Bus Station.

She said the accused persons with other people unknown staged an unlawful procession which resulted in the damage of the motor vehicle.

Ms. Machina added that the accused persons are yet to be released on Police Bond awaiting court proceedings.