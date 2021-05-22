IT WAS STRANGE THAT UPND FERRIED PEOPLE TO ATTEND HH NOMINATION FILING WHEN HEALTH GUIDELINES REQUIRE NO CROWDING – DR NG’OMA

Lusaka ~ Sat, 22 May, 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Political Scientist Dr Alex Ng’oma says it is strange that the United Party for National Development (UPND) leadership allowed its members to be ferried from all over the country amidst COVID-19 when party leader Hakainde Hichilema was filing his presidential nomination ahead of the 12th August polls.

In an interview with Zambia Reports today, Dr Ngoma said the opposition party should have controlled the crowed to reduce the risk of spreading the pandemic.

Dr Ng’oma added that medical evidence has proved that COVID-19 is being spread where there are large gatherings.

“It is very unfortunate that leaders, wherever they are, allow a situation where their followers are ferried from all over the country just to be seen to have a large following….in the past, we learnt that violence was perpetrated precisely by people who were brought in from other areas,” Dr Ng’oma cautioned.

“Now when you have a situation like the filing of the nominations, it has been made very clear that we must maintain very small numbers. It was actually strange that the UPND leadership allowed people to be ferried from all over the country just to come and support.”

“Of course their leader deserves support but not that kind of support where you now begin to endanger your own people because medical evidence has proved that Covid-19 is being spread where there are large gatherings and that is why I think that the UPND leadership should have controlled that,” Dr Ng’oma said.