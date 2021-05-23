CB STUDENTS BACK LUNGU

Kitwe ~ Sun, 23 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Some Copperbelt-based students have endorsed the candidature of President Edgar Lungu for the August 12 General Elections.

The students have since launched the Students for ECL Copperbelt Chapter which will galvanise votes for President Lungu ahead of the August 12 elections.

Speaking after about 450 students from various colleges and universities marched through Kantanta Street in Kitwe with placards in support of President Lungu, Copperbelt University students representative Cyprian Musenge said students on the Copperbelt have endorsed the candidature of President Lungu because of the change that has been seen in the education sector over the 10 year rule by the PF under the President’s leadership.

And Zambia Students Union secretary general Isaac Mwanza, who graced the launch of the Copperbelt Student Movement, urged students to support the tested leadership of President Lungu which has continued to ensure education infrastructure is developed in colleges and universities.

Mr Mwanza, who is also a Governance Activist, said the change that students must be looking forward to is not about wanting to change individuals but the kind of change that affects their lives.

“President Lungu has brought real change to the education by building more universities, colleges and schools thereby reducing the distances students and pupils have to walk to schools and increasing more space to students,” he said.

And students for ECL national coordinator Isaiah Mambwe said students countrywide are rallying behind President Lungu because he is the ideal candidate for this election.

Mr Mambwe said the country will see more education facilities being upgraded once President Lungu is re-elected.

Other students unions which endorsed President Lungu are those from Mukuba University, ZIBSIP, Kalulushi Nursing College, Luanshya Business College, Kitwe College of Education, Technical Vocational Training College and the Northern Technical College.