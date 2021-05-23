LARGE POLITICAL CROWDS ARE COVID SUPER SPREADERS – CHIMEMBE

Lusaka ~ Sat, 22 May, 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Foundation for Democratic Process (FODEP) has called on political parties to adhere to COVID-19 measures aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

FODEP Executive Director George Chimembe told Zambia Reports in an exclusive interview that the health of citizens is paramount hence the need for political parties to adhere to health regulations.

Mr Chimembe said the regulations are not only a requirement by the Ministry of Health but also by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

“When political parties carry out their political activities, it is important that they tell their supporters that they adhere to the measures. I think this is why the ECZ has told political players to discourage gatherings because it’s through these gatherings that we have these spreaders,” he said.

He added that political players will not face problems with law enforcers if they adhere to health guidelines.