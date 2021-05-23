MURDERER OF 3-DAY-OLD BABY SENTENCED TO DEATH

Mansa ~ Sun, 23 May 2021

A 33-year-old man of Chipili district who allegedly defiled and murdered his three-day old daughter has been sentenced to death by hanging.

Appearing before High Court judge Mary Mulanda for judgment in the Mansa high court on Friday, was Christopher Sunday Chipulu who was charged for two counts of murder and defilement of a child under the age of 16 years contrary to section 200 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

And in the second count he is charged for defilement of a child contrary to section 138 clause 1 of the penal code Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia as amended by Act number 15 of 2005 and Act number 2 of 2011.

Facts before the high court were that on June 13, 2019, Chipulu allegedly murdered and wilfully and unlawfully had carnal knowledge of a child under the age of 16 in Chipili area of Chipili district.

And on 16 June 2019, police in Chipili arrested Christopher Chipulu for allegedly defiling and murdering his three day old biological daughter causing her vagina and umbilical cord torn, bleeding from mouth and nose.

Justice Mulanda said she was satisfied with the evidence that the state prosecutors brought forth before the court saying that the accused acted with malice in his actions.

“I find the accused guilty of murder and defilement of the Child under the age of 16 and I convict him accordingly as charged,” she said.

In the first count of Murder Justice Mulanda sentenced Chipulu to death by hanging until pronounced dead.

And during litigation, State Advocate Nasilele Lubasi said Chipulu is the first offender.

Meanwhile, from the defence counsel of Chipulu, Legal Aid Counsel Adinas Banda asked the court to exercise leniency on the accused.

“He is remorseful in his actions and has taken time to reflect on his misdeeds,” she said.

In passing judgement for the second count, Justice Mulanda said she had heard the litigation from the defence counsel but that the truth is that Chipulu defiled a 3-day-old baby who is his child describing his action brutal and evil.

Justice Mulanda went on to sentence Chipulu to life imprisonment with hard labour starting from June 13, 2019 the day of his arrest.

“If you are not happy with the judgment, you can appeal to the higher court within 30 days,” she said to Chipulu.

With the judgment of the People versus Christopher Sunday Chipulu passed, Clark of the High Court Session for Luapula province Emelia Njovu declared the session officially closed.