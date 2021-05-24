21-YEAR-OLD NDOLA MAN KILLS UNCLE OF UNSOUND MIND AFTER A FIGHT

Ndola ~ Mon, 24 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Ndola have arrested a 21-year-old man for the murder of his 36-year-old uncle of Kaloko Compound after an altercation ensued between the two.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Elias Chushi has confirmed the development that happened yesterday around 05:00hrs.

Mr. Chushi has identified the deceased as Evaristo Chisanga who was of unsound mind.

He said the two had an altercation which resulted into a fight.

“Eventually, a fight ensued in which the suspect beat his uncle using an iron bar, shovel and hammer. When the victim fell down, the panic-stricken suspect thought his victim had died and bolted to an unknown place,” Mr. Chushi said.

He added that the suspect later on went back home and found the victim still alive and continued hitting him with an iron bar until he died.

Mr. Chushi said the victim sustained multiple injuries which included broken legs.

He said the suspect who has been identified as Emmanuel Kabwe has since been arrested and is in Police custody.