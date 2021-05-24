579 INMATES PARDONED

Lusaka ~ Mon, 24 May 2021

President Edgar Lungu has pardoned 579 inmates ahead of Africa Freedom Day which falls tomorrow, 25th May, 2021.

Zambia Correctional Service Commissioner General Dr. Chisela Chileshe has confirmed saying the President’s action is in accordance with Article 97 of the Constitution, which provides for Presidential pardon and substitution of severe punishments imposed on convicted persons.

Dr. Chileshe adds that the pardoned persons have rehabilitated and are ready for re-integration into society.