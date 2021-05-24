ATTORNEY GENERAL APPLIES TO JOIN ELIGIBILITY PETITION

Lusaka ~ Mon, 24 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Attorney General Likando Kalaluka has applied to join the petition by University of Zambia lecturer Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa and Chapter One Foundation in which they want the court to order that President Edgar Lungu is not eligible to contest the Presidential elections.

In an affidavit filed in court, Kalaluka stated that it is important for him to be joined to the proceedings as the issue raised by Dr Sishuwa and Chapter One foundation is of public interest.

The Attorney General stated that as chief legal advisor to the Government, it has become imperative that he be joined to the proceedings.

Judge Mungeni Mulenga has set May 26 for hearing the Attorney General’s application for joinder.

Dr Sishuwa and Chapter One have petitioned the Constitutional Court, asking it to declare null and void the nomination papers filed by President Lungu.

The duo have stated that President Lungu has twice held office as President and is not eligible to stand again.

They stated that President Lungu having been elected, sworn into and held the office of President from January 25, 2015 to September 13, 2016, and having been declared winner of the 2016 election, sworn into and having held the office of President from September 13, 2016, until the next President is elected is not eligible for nomination for election as Head of State.

And Dr Sishuwa, through his lawyer, Mandela Nkunika, has applied to serve the petition on President Lungu by way of advertisement.