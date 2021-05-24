DANGEROUS CRIMINAL BEHIND RAPE AND ARMED ROBBERY CASES NABBED IN LUANSHYA



Luanshya ~ Mon, 24 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Luanshya have arrested a dangerous criminal suspected to have been behind a spate of aggravated robberies, abduction and rape cases in Luanshya, Ndola and Kabwe.

The suspect whose identity has been withheld was arrested by alert Police officers in Fisenge Compound, Baluba Area Luanshya District.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Elias Chushi said the suspect was arrested yesterday around 11:00hrs.

He has further stated that the suspect is also alleged to have escaped from Kabwe Medium Prison where he was serving a 20-year jail sentence for Aggravated Robbery he committed in 2012.

Mr. Chushi stated that police will provide more details on the matter.