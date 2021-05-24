HEALTH PS APPEALS TO POLITICIANS TO STEER SOCIAL MOVEMENT IN COVID FIGHT



Lusaka ~ Mon, 24 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Government has called on politicians and stakeholders to steer a social movement in adhering to the Public Health Guidelines aimed at mitigating the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Health Ministry Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Dr. Kennedy Malama said in a statement today that countries that have won the fight against the pandemic have all worked as a collective.

Dr Malama said there is need to enhance all government’s pillars in the response “as we progress into the cold season amidst laxity in adherence to public health guidelines and the threats posed by the SARSCOV 2 variants of concern.”

He also indicated that the Ministry has been conducting data cleaning and verification following the decision to pause the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccines in order to ring-fence the remaining doses for the second round of the campaign.

The Permanent Secretary added that 136,763 doses of the vaccines of both AstraZeneca and Sinopharm have been administered to date.

“As we informed the Nation, we paused the AstraZeneca vaccination program and now awaits the second dose administration scheduled to commence on 23rd June 2021,” he said.

“However, in the past three days we have been administering the the second dose of Sinopharm vaccine which has paused and will resume on 13th June for those who recently received their first dose of the vaccine. Fellow Country men and women: Our National Adverse Effects Following Immunizations (AEFI) committee in the meantime will continue to assess incidents following vaccination and guide accordingly. To date, we have administered 136,763 doses of the vaccines of both AstraZeneca and Sinopharm).”

Meanwhile, Dr Malama said the country has recorded 78 new cases of Covid-19 out of 3,471 conducted in the last 24 hours, representing the positivity rate of 2.2%.

He added that one student has been found positive from the 326 screened and tested countrywide in the ongoing school surveillance.

In the last 24 hours, we recorded Seventy-Eight (78) new confirmed cases out of 3,471 tests conducted (2.2% positivity). This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases recorded to date to 93,279.

“We are working on strengthening our laboratory and diagnosis platform with the participation of our Private Hospitals with focus on the Points of Entry (POE). On the other hand, our ongoing POE surveillance saw 4,870 travellers screened in the last 24 hours, of whom 72 were denied entry and 272 placed under 14-days quarantine. Our school surveillance is also ongoing and in the last 24hrs, only 1 student was found positive out of the 326 screened and tested countrywide,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary added that the pandemic has claimed three lives in the mentioned period of time while 44 people have been discharged.