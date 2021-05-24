KAMBWILI GETS SECOND ACQUITTAL IN 2 WEEKS

Lusaka ~ Mon, 24 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Lusaka magistrate Nsunge Chanda has acquitted Chishimba Kambwili of contempt of court which related to the case involving registration of Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services Limited.

In this case, Economic and Equity Party (EEP) leader Chilufya Tayali dragged Kambwili to court for tempering with documents relating to the registration of Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services Limited at the Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA) while he was already appearing in court before then principal resident magistrate David Simusamba.

It was alleged that Kambwili on March 6, 2018 in Lusaka, caused an obstruction or disturbance in the course of judicial proceedings by lodging documents at PACRA to alter the details and records of Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services which were subject of active judicial proceedings.

It was further alleged that the changes made were particulars of the two directors namely; Mwamba Chishimba and Carol Chansa, of which Mwamba Chishimba was changed to Mwamba Kambwili and Carol Chansa to Carol Chansa Chipande.

Mr Kambwili, in his defence, denied the charge.

And delivering judgment today, magistrate Chanda said the prosecution failed to prove the case against Kambwili beyond any reasonable doubt.

She said not even circumstantial evidence could link Kambwili to the offence which left her with no choice but to acquit him forthwith.

A fortnight ago, Kambwili was acquitted of defamation of the President over his allegations that President Edgar Lungu was using the presidential chopper to courier drugs.