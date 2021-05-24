By Elijah Temboh

I was there in 1991 during the much talked about change of government from UNIP to MMD but I was not eligible to vote in these polls which brought the first change of government Zambia experienced since 1964. And this brought an end to Dr Kenneth Kaunda’s era and another Dr in the name of Frederick Chiluba took over power. The second change of government occurred in 2011 and this brought to an end the MMD era and a government emerged under one of the best politicians Zambia has ever produced; Mr Michael Sata. And during this time I was eligible to vote having voted in 2006 and 2008 respectively.

However, one thing I learnt during the 2006, 2008 and 2011 polls, was that the outcome of the elections were decided by rural votes . Those who were old enough can testify that Copperbelt, Lusaka and Northern Provinces used to give king Cobra an early lead with a huge margin. As a young voter in 2006 and 2008, I recall very well how The Post Newspaper used to cover Mr Sata in an early lead and at some point he could claim an early victory until rural votes began to come in and everything was history for him.

And the PF never ruled out the aspect of rigging. I remember very well Mr Sata blaming everything to do with the government starting from ZNBC, ECZ, ZP under Ephraim Mateyo and the Chief Justice who was Enerst Sakala. But when his time came, the same system that he condenmed actually ushered him in.

But what still stands as a distinguishing factor about Mr Sata is that everytime he lost an election, he went to the drawing board. He never ran to courts to justify his loss. He devised ways and means on how he could win. He identified people to work with and the strategy to use. Mr Sata was quick to realise that it’s not how long you spend in opposition that will make people vote for you. But rather that people will vote for you based on what they hear, see and believe about you. And he laboured towards these areas and we can see the PF continuing on the same path. Finally his breakthrough came in 2011 after a thought through battle.

In the Zambian electoral set up, urban voters can be referred to as innovative while the rural voters are laggards. So if the urban communities are enchanting change songs, the rural communities will be enchanting continuity songs because the things that affect the urban dwellers don’t affect the rural settlers. What drives the urban voters is the cost of living and unemployment and to the contrary the rural communities are driven by Roads, Schools, Hospitals, Clinics, Farmer inputs etc. And Mr Sata knew very well and he had to penetrate the rural communities with a message that suits them of Link Zambia. He managed to field in candidates in all the wards and constituencies and this won him the polls because his presence was all over the country.

To the contray, the UPND has penetrated the urban and social media very well and this has given them confidence that they are winning these elections but let me advise them not to raise their hopes too early because they might be headed for a landslide loss. Mr Sata had also relied on the urban votes but it never worked out until he balanced with the rural votes. Already the opposition failed to help over 10 councillors to file their nominations thereby giving the PF a walkover.

To unrealistic cadres, they will say councillors don’t matter. But let me bring it to your attention that there is a link between a councillor at ward level with electorates and the MP at constituency level. The early defeat means there will be no colleration now and these wards are likely to vote for PF. Most UPND sympathizers think Mr HH is a messiah and just because they think so, they want everybody to think so which is not the case. We are in a democratic country and whatever choices people make its as a result of what they have seen, heard and believe. Change might be there but it might not be now.

Thank you.