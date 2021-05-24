RANDY CHILILABOMBWE MAN DEFILES SISTER-IN-LAW WHILE WIFE WAS AWAY

Chililabombwe ~ Mon, 24 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 40-year-old Man of Chililabombwe District on the Copperbelt has been arrested for defiling his 14 year old sister-In-Law.

The suspect has been identified as Patrick Chishimba of Pedroda area in the border town.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Elias Chushi has confirmed the incident stating that it happened while the victim’s elder sister was away from home.

“We received a case of defilement in Chililabombwe where a man defiled his sister-in-law. Facts are that the victim was called to the bedroom by the brother in law, where she was undressed by force and had carnal knowledge of her,” Mr. Chushi confirmed.

He has explained that the next day, neighbours who heard her screaming called the victim and asked what had happened and she revealed the ordeal.

Mr. Chushi said the victim is said to have experienced pain on her thighs and private parts.

He stated that the suspect is currently in police custody and will appear in Court soon.