ROBBERS SNATCH OVER K800,000 FROM LUNDAZI PARROGATE DEPOT

Lundazi ~ Mon, 24 May 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Armed robbers have snatched K828,393 from Parrogate Depot in Lundazi District after tying security guards.

Eastern Province police commissioner Geza Lungu stated that the incident occurred on 23/05/21 between 00:10hrs and 01:00hrs at Parrogate depot Lundazi branch along Lundazi-Chipata road some 10 kilometers from Lundazi town centre.

Mr Lungu stated that Lundazi Parrogate manager Evans Nyirenda reported the matter to police.

“Evans Nyirenda aged 41yrs the manager parrogate Lundazi branch also of mphamba compound Chief Mphamba Lundazi-Chipata District who reported that unknown number of criminals but more than six who were armed with unknown type of firearm and iron bars and wearing masks attacked the three guards on duty and tied them with ropes and later on proceeded to break the door to the manager’s office with iron bars and then damaged the safe locks forcing them to open and got away with money amounting to K828,393. Thereafter, criminals fled the scene leaving the guards tied. The guards managed to untie themselves and called for rescue,” Mr Lungu stated.

He stated that police visited the scene and that no arrest or recovery has been made.

Mr Lungu stated that police have since instituted investigations.